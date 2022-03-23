4 weeks, still defiant: Ukraine fights into 2nd month of war NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA, Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 7:25 a.m.
1 of8 A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 A Ukrainian firefighter grimaces inside a house destroyed by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Children from Ukraine sleep at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Children from Ukraine receive soup at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Ukrainian women share a soup at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves as he arrives at Melsbroek military airport in Brussels, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Brussels to attend an extraordinary NATO summit which will take place on Thursday. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 People watch a public TV showing a live broadcast of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivering a virtual address to Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — One month of war, still defiant. With its government still standing and its outnumbered troops battling Russian forces to bloody stalemates in multiple places, Ukraine is scarred, wounded, mourning its dead but far from beaten as it braces for a second month of bombing, combat, casualties and resistance.
When, on Feb. 24, Russia unleashed its Ukraine invasion force in Europe’s biggest offensive since World War II and floated the prospect of nuclear escalation if the West intervened, a lightning-swift toppling of Ukraine’s democratically elected government seemed possible.
Written By
NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA