Ukraine's leader to talk with Biden on security, Russian gas YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2021 Updated: Aug. 31, 2021 8:15 a.m.
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks with servicemen as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's leader is traveling to the United States in hopes of bolstering security ties with Washington and persuading the Biden administration to ramp up sanctions against a new Russian gas pipeline that bypasses his country. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks through an embrasure as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.
Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of Ukraine's state-controlled Naftogaz company talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Yuriy Vitrenko told The Associated Press that Ukraine would urge the U.S. to slap Nord Stream 2 with tougher sanctions.
Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of Ukraine's state-controlled Naftogaz company talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Kuleba voiced hope that the talks between Biden and Zelenskyy will help "bring the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States to the next level."
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's leader is traveling to the United States this week in hopes of bolstering security ties with Washington and persuading the administration to ramp up sanctions against a new Russian natural gas pipeline that bypasses his country.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Washington's failure to block the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany a grave political error, and he is expected to again raise the issue during his talks Wednesday with U.S. President Joe Biden.