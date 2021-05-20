Ukraine's leader fears US making deal with Russia YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 9:52 a.m.
1 of8 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures while speaking to the media during a news conference with the world's largest airplane, Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mriya in the background at the Antonov aircraft factory in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's leader voiced fear Thursday that the U.S. could strike a deal with Russia behind his country's back, and rebuked France and Germany for a perceived softening of their stance in talks with Moscow.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically warned Washington that its failure to block the construction of a Russian-built natural gas pipeline to Germany would be a grave political error.