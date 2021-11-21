Ukraine's doctors pushed to the limit by COVID-19 wave MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press Nov. 21, 2021 Updated: Nov. 21, 2021 2:49 a.m.
KAKHOVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As coronavirus infections hit Ukraine, a single shift for Dr. Oleksandr Molchanov now stretches to 42 hours — 24 of them in Kakhovka's hospital, followed by another 18 hours spent visiting tents set up to care for 120 COVID-19 patients.
While vaccination rates in Eastern Europe have generally lagged, Ukraine has one of the lowest in the region. But because of its underfunded and struggling health care system, the situation has turned dire nearly two years since the virus swept into Europe.
