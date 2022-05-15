Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN, Associated Press May 15, 2022 Updated: May 15, 2022 8:40 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 A Ukrainian National Guard soldier takes a break in a house used as temporary base in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Members of the Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meet at the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affair in Berlin, Germany, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP) Kevin Lamarque/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 A woman uses a plastic Kalashnikov rifle to shoot balls at a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a street attraction in the centre of Lviv, Ukraine on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Bodies of dead Russian soldiers lay on the floor during an identification process in Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. The bodies of more than 41 Russian soldiers who were found after battles around Kharkiv are being stored in the refrigerated coach. Vasilisa Stepanenko/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Pieces of debris hang at the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, which was heavily damaged in a Russian attack, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 A Ukrainian serviceman patrols during a reconnaissance mission in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Mstyslav Chernov/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pose for a photo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Victoria, 7, uses a plastic Kalashnikov rifle to shoot balls at a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a street attraction in the centre of Lviv, Ukraine on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 People pass by an anti-war poster in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Natalia Pohoreltseva, mourns at the coffin of her son Melnyk Andriy, 23, a Ukrainian military servicemen who was killed in Kharkiv province, during his funeral in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, second left, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, center, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second right, arrive for the group photo at the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affair in Berlin, Germany, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP) Kevin Lamarque/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military faced a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and a defending country buoyed by its win in a hugely popular pan-European music competition Sunday.
Finland announced it would apply to join NATO, as top diplomats from the Western alliance, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, gathered Sunday in Berlin to discuss the war. Sweden's governing party plans to announce its position on seeking NATO membership later Sunday.
Written By
OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN