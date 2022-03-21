Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol CARA ANNA, Associated Press March 21, 2022 Updated: March 21, 2022 10:08 a.m.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down their arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged port city.
As Russia intensified its effort to pound Mariupol into submission, its ground offensive in other parts of Ukraine has become bogged down. Western officials and analysts say the conflict is turning into a grinding war of attrition, with Russia bombarding cities.