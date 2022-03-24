Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 12:09 p.m.
1 of12 A Ukrainian serviceman stands at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Smoke rises after shelling near a seaport in Berdyansk, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine's navy reported Thursday that it had sunk the Russian ship Orsk in the Sea of Asov near the port city of Berdyansk. It released photos and video of fire and thick smoke coming from the port area. Russia did not immediately comment on the claim. Show More Show Less
4 of12 U.S. President Joe Biden, center, arrives for a round table meeting during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for meetings with NATO allies about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Brussels. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 U.S. President Joe Biden, left, French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak prior to a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 President Joe Biden walks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as he arrives for meetings with NATO allies about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Brussels. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A view of inside the regional administration building, heavily damaged after Russian strikes earlier this month in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 A view of the damage to a residential building after Russian strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Refugees with children wait for a transport after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Refugees with children wait for a transport after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Ukrainian refugees line up to register in Warsaw, Poland, after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine accused Moscow on Friday of forcibly taking thousands of civilians from the shattered port city of Mariupol to Russia so that they can be used as “hostages” to pressure Kyiv to give up.
A month into the invasion, meanwhile, the two sides traded heavy blows in what has become a devastating war of attrition. Ukraine’s navy said it sank a large landing ship near the port city of Berdyansk that had been used to supply Russian forces with armored vehicles. Russia claimed to have taken the eastern town of Izyum after fierce fighting.
Written By
NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA