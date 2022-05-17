Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN, Associated Press May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 12:34 p.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.
The capture of Mariupol would make it the biggest city to be taken by Moscow's forces yet and would give the Kremlin a badly needed victory, though the landscape has largely been reduced to rubble.
Written By
OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN