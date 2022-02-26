Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv EMILY SCHULTHEIS, Associated Press Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 7:43 a.m.
1 of8 A soldier walks along Ukrainian armored vehicles blocking a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Ukrainian troops inspect the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Demonstrators hold a pro-Ukraine rally outside Downing Street in London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. David Cliff/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 FILE - Protesters in support of Ukraine gather at the Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Ukrainians in the United States are praying for friends and family, donating money and supplies, and attending demonstrations. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File) Jose F. Moreno/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Ukrainian troops inspect the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 A child looks through a window of a bus carrying refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Civil defense personnel man a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Police officers and reporters stand near an apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
VIENNA (AP) — After a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country, Russian forces were closing in on Ukraine's capital on Saturday. The city warned of street fighting and urged residents to stay inside and take cover.
With growing signs that Russia aims to overthrow him, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to “stand firm,” saying the "fate of Ukraine is being decided right now.” He refused American help to leave, according to a senior U.S. intelligence official.
Written By
EMILY SCHULTHEIS