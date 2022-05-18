Interrogation, uncertainty for soldiers abandoning Mariupol OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN, Associated Press May 18, 2022 Updated: May 18, 2022 7:06 a.m.
1 of21 In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, shows Russian servicemen frisk Ukrainian servicemen as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 A woman stands next to a destroyed house in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
3 of21 Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, near a prison in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 A Russian military helicopter flies over buses with Ukrainian servicemen evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant traveling to a prison in Olyonivka, territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
6 of21 Local residents walk past Russian military vehicles in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
7 of21 Servicemen of Donetsk People's Republic militia walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center left, and his wife Olena Zelenska pay their respects at the funeral of Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine's first president, during a farewell ceremony at the International Convention Center Ukrainian House, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Kravchuk led Ukraine to independence amid the collapse of the Soviet Union and served as its first president. He died on May 10 at the age of 88. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
12 of21 Buses with Ukrainian servicemen evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant travel accompany Russian APC's to a prison in Olyonivka, territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
15 of21 NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg displays documents as Sweden and Finland applied for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron, Pool via AP) JOHANNA GERON/AP Show More Show Less
16 of21 Buses with Ukrainian servicemen evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant travel accompanied by Russian APC's to a prison in Olyonivka, territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. AP Show More Show Less
18 of21 Ukrainian women picket in front of the Chinese embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wives and mothers of the defenders of Mariupol call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping to save Ukrainian fighters from the besieged city of Mariupol amid Russia's war. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
19 of21 Ukrainian serviceman wave a flag with writing reading in Ukrainian "Glory to Ukraine", top, and "Death to the enemies" as they ride atop a tank in the Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 16, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21 A couple sit on a bench in Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Wednesday that nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops at a giant steelworks in Mariupol have surrendered, abandoning their dogged defense of a site that became a symbol of their country’s resistance, as the battle in the strategic port city appeared all but over.
Ukraine ordered the fighters to save their lives — and said their mission to tie up Russian forces is now complete — but has not called the column of soldiers walking out of the plant a surrender. The fighters face an uncertain fate, with Ukraine saying they hope for a prisoner swap but Russia vowing to try at least some of them for war crimes.
Written By
OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN