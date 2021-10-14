Ukraine: Nationalists protest peace deal on separatist areas
1 of11 Members of nationalist movements march during a rally marking Defender of Ukraine Day, in center Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Some 15,000 far-right and nationalist activists marched in the Ukrainian capital, chanting "Glory to Ukraine" and waving yellow and blue flags. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 5,000 Ukrainian nationalists marched across the capital Kyiv Thursday to demand the repudiation of peace agreements for eastern Ukraine that promised a broad autonomy to the separatist regions.
Demonstrators also denounced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's efforts to secure a lasting cease-fire along the tense line of contact in the conflict with Russia-backed separatists.