Ugandan president reported leading in early election results

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda's electoral commission says President Yoweri Museveni leads in Thursday's election with results in from 29% of polling stations, receiving 63% of ballots while top opposition candidate Bobi Wine has 28%.

Wine, a popular singer-turned-lawmaker half the president's age, alleges that the vote in the East African country was rigged. The electoral commission on Friday replied that the burden is on him to prove it.