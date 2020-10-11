Uber driver arrested after firing gun, injuring a passenger

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Uber driver has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun and injuring one of his passengers following an argument.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say 60-year-old Peter Caso was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and endangerment.

They say the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Friday near the Loop 202 freeway in Mesa.

Sheriff’s investigators say Caso got into an argument with his two passengers and he exited the freeway, stopped the car and removed them from the vehicle.

But the argument continued outside the car and Caso allegedly threatened to spray the passengers with a can of disinfectant before pulling out a handgun and firing one round into the ground.

Authorities say the bullet ricocheted and struck one of the passengers in the lower leg.

The man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say one of the passengers took a cellphone picture of Caso’s vehicle as he was driving away from the scene.

Caso was arrested at his home and it was unclear Sunday if he has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.