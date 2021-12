MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials have dramatically increased salary ranges for top leaders, giving them more leverage as they search for the next system president and UW-Madison chancellor.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the Board of Regents on Monday unanimously approved boosting the system president’s salary range by almost 7%; the UW-Madison chancellor’s range by 21.7%; and the UW-Milwaukee chancellor’s range by 32%.