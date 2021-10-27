UW System to follow vaccine order for federal contractors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System said Wednesday that it will comply with an executive order issued by President Joe Biden that requires federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Biden’s order has convinced colleges across the country to institute vaccine requirements, even in some conservative states where governors and legislators oppose mandates. The order covers not only people directly paid by federal contracts, but also anyone who works to support them, such as those in human resources, billing and legal departments, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.