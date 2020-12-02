UVM plans to phase out 27 programs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont on Wednesday announced a plan to phase out 27 low-enrollment programs as it addresses a budget deficit of $8.6 million and to meet student demand for other programs.

A dozen of the College of Arts and Sciences' 56 majors were identified to be discontinued as well as 11 of its 63 minors and four of the 10 master's degree programs. They either have had low enrollments or an average of fewer than five graduates a year over the past three years, UVM said.

Students in those programs will be able to complete their degrees, UVM said.

“These difficult decisions were the result of careful thought and consultation over the last several years, and were informed by data and guided by a strategy to focus on the future success of the College of Arts and Sciences,” Provost and Senior Vice President Patricia Prelock said in a statement. “They also reflect UVM’s commitment to providing our students with an array of properly resourced programs that can maintain strong enrollments and foster the vitality necessary to achieve a high-quality academic experience.”

College of Arts and Sciences Dean Bill Falls is discussing the implications with affected faculty and staff, UVM said.