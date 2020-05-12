UVM president says big changes from virus looming

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — University of Vermont President Suresh Garimella is warning the novel coronavirus outbreak could produce big changes at the school, including possible layoffs and cuts to salary and benefits.

In a letter to the UVM community sent Monday, Garimella any cuts will not burden “any particular segment of our community,” including lower-paid employees and non-unionized staff.

Garimella says national surveys have shown that colleges and universities can expect up to a 20% drop in enrollment.

The loss of income from any drop in enrollment is in addition to the school’s direct expenditures of almost $8.7 million to confront the COVID-19 outbreak, including costs for technology, supplies and room-refunds to students who left campus early. More expenses are to come.

Almost three-quarters of UVM's undergraduate student body is from out-of-state, additional studies have shown more students are less likely to cross a state-border for school and there are not enough in-state students to make up the difference.

“This new reality is likely to impact our enrollments and revenue significantly,” Garimella said.

He says increasing tuition is not an option because UVM already has the 4th highest rate of out-of-state tuition among public universities in the country.