US wildland firefighting force urged to get vaccinated KEITH RIDLER, Associated Press May 18, 2021 Updated: May 18, 2021 6:12 p.m.
FILE - In this June 30, 2016 file photo firefighters respond to a wildfire near the Morningside Heights neighborhood near Table Rock in east Boise, Idaho. With a potential ferocious wildfire season ready to ignite across the western U.S., the push is on to persuade state and federal wildland firefighters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Tuesday, May 18, 2021, that lives could be lost if frontline firefighters get sidelined with the illness. (Joe Jaszewski/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — With a potentially ferocious wildfire season threatening to ignite across the western U.S., a push is on to persuade wildland firefighters to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Tuesday that lives could be lost if frontline state and federal firefighters get sidelined with the illness as tinder-dry conditions prompt state officials to brace for the worst.