US urges court to reimpose Boston bomber's death sentence ALANNA DURKIN RICHER , Associated Press June 15, 2021
1 of2 FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted for carrying out the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. President Joe Biden’s administration is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev despite the president’s vocal opposition to capital punishment. Justice Department lawyers wrote in court documents filed Monday that the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong when it threw out the 27-year-old’s death sentence last year over concerns about the jury selection process. (FBI via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE— In this May 15, 2015 file courtroom sketch by Jane Flavell Collins, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, center, stands with his defense attorneys as a death by lethal injection sentence is read at the Moakley Federal court house in the penalty phase of his trial in Boston. Collins, a courtroom sketch artist who drew pictures of defendants in some of the most notorious cases tried in federal court in Boston, died Sunday, May 16 2021, according to her family. She was 84. (Jane Flavell Collins via AP) Jane Flavell Collins/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev despite the president’s vocal opposition to capital punishment.
Justice Department lawyers wrote in court documents filed Monday that the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong when it threw out the 27-year-old's death sentence last year over concerns about the jury selection process.
