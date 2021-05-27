US tells Russia it won't rejoin Open Skies arms control pact MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 2:14 p.m.
1 of3 FILE In this file photo taken on Friday, April 26, 2019, A Russian Air Force Tu-214 flies over Offutt Air Force Base, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. The flight is allowed as part of the Open Skies Treaty. China, is lashing out at Washington over its withdrawal from the "Open Skies Treaty" with Russia, saying the move undermines military trust and transparency and imperils future attempts at arms control. The Russian parliament's lower house has voted to withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities following the U.S. departure from the pact. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File) Chris Machian/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 In this photo provided by the State Duma, deputies attend a session at the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The Russian parliament's lower house has voted to withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities following the U.S. departure from the pact. The Russian exit from the Open Skies Treaty is yet to be endorsed by the upper house of parliament and needs to be signed by President Vladimir Putin to take effect. (The State Duma, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Two Offutt-based OC-135B jets are shown parked Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Chris Machian/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration informed Russia on Thursday that it will not rejoin a key arms control pact, even as the two sides prepare for a summit next month between their leaders.
U.S. officials said Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told the Russians that the administration had decided not to reenter the Open Skies Treaty, which had allowed surveillance flights over military facilities in both countries but that former President Donald Trump had withdrawn from.