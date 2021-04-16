US puts visa restrictions on Uganda, saying vote was flawed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States says it is imposing visa restrictions on “those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda,“ including during the election in January and the campaign period.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement said the Ugandan government’s actions “represent a continued downward trajectory for the country’s democracy and respect for human rights.“ The election in which longtime President Yoweri Museveni won a sixth term “was neither free nor fair,“ Blinken said.