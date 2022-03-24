US pipeline agency pulls back plan to assess climate impacts MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 5:31 p.m.
1 of4 FILE - A MarkWest Liberty natural gas pipeline and fracking well cap is seen in Valencia, Pa., on Oct. 14, 2020. Amid pushback from industry and lawmakers in both parties, federal energy regulators on Thursday, March 24, 2022, scaled back plans to consider how natural gas projects affect climate change and environmental justice. Ted Shaffrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - This Oct. 17, 2019, photo, shows a post that marks the location of a shale gas pipeline in Zelienople, Pa. Amid pushback from industry and lawmakers in both parties, federal energy regulators on Thursday, March 24, 2022, scaled back plans to consider how natural gas projects affect climate change and environmental justice. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Chairman Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., left, and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., talk during a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 10, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., does a tv news interview following a national security briefing on Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. With his country besieged by Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of Congress earlier in the day. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid pushback from industry groups and lawmakers in both parties, federal energy regulators on Thursday scaled back plans to consider how natural gas projects affect climate change and environmental justice.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said a plan to consider climate effects will now be considered a draft and will only apply to future projects.