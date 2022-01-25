US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia worry ROBERT BURNS and LORNE COOK, Associated Press Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 1:37 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine. President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring U.S. solidarity with allies there.
Putting the U.S.-based troops on heightened alert for Europe on Monday suggested diminishing hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will back away from what Biden himself has said looks like a threat to invade neighboring Ukraine.
ROBERT BURNS and LORNE COOK