US official calls large shelter for migrant kids a 'model'

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday gave a rare look inside an emergency shelter it opened to house migrant children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone, calling the California facility a model among its large-scale sites, some of which have been plagued by complaints.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was joined by lawmakers as he toured the shelter housing nearly 1,400 children at the Los Angeles County fairgrounds in the city of Pomona. Two journalists from The Associated Press were allowed to accompany them and shared notes and photos of the tour with other news outlets as part of a pool arrangement.