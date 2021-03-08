US nuclear lab to relocate hundreds of workers in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the nation’s premier nuclear laboratories announced Monday that it will be moving hundreds of employees from its sprawling campus in the mountains of northern New Mexico to Santa Fe as part of a real estate deal that officials described as the largest job relocation in the capital city's history.
Los Alamos National Laboratory said the 10-year lease will cover two adjacent office buildings totaling nearly 78,000 square feet (7,246 square meters). The new location includes meeting rooms and space for about 500 administrative, finance and information technology employees.