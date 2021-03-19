US moves to reengage Europe in person after Trump snubs

Ken Cedeno/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — America's top diplomat is heading to Europe next week as the Biden administration moves to restore closer U.S. ties with European and NATO allies after four years of snubs and tension under former President Donald Trump.

The State Department announced Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Brussels for the administration’s first in-person talks with transatlantic leaders. It said Blinken would focus on concerns over Afghanistan, China, Iran and Russia, climate change, cybersecurity, terrorism and energy security.