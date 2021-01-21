US military moves to try Bali bomb suspects at Guantanamo

WASHINGTON (AP) — After an unexplained delay, the Pentagon announced plans Thursday to move ahead with a military trial for three men held at the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, who are suspected of involvement in deadly bombings in Indonesia in 2002 and 2003.
A senior military legal official approved non-capital charges that include conspiracy, murder and terrorism for three men who have been in U.S. custody for 17 years for their alleged roles in the deadly bombing of Bali nightclubs in 2002 and a year later of a J.W. Marriott Hotel in Jakarta.