US judge: Nevada can tell attorneys names of execution drugs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge in Las Vegas said Thursday that Nevada officials can tell attorneys for a convicted mass murderer the name of the drugs they would use for his lethal injection, even if plans about doses and delivery remain incomplete.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II set a June 10 hearing and said that once the Department of Corrections discloses the type of drugs and a procedure for Nevada's first execution in 15 years, he may block the date to allow time to review the plan.