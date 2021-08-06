US is flying Central Americans to Mexico to deter crossings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has begun flying Central American families expelled from the United States deep into Mexico as authorities encounter more families and unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border, a American official said Friday.
For years, the U.S. government has intermittently flown deported Mexican migrants back home to make it more difficult to try to cross the border again, but this appears to be the first time that it has flown Central Americans to Mexico instead of their home countries.