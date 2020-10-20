US home construction up 1.9% in September to 1.4 million

In this March 25, 2020, photo, a construction worker walks along a roof on a new home in Nashville, Tenn. US home construction rebounded 4.3% in May after steep declines caused by shutdowns due to the coronavirus. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday, June 17, that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 974,000 last month after steep declines in April and March.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction rose a solid 1.9% in September after having fallen in August as home building remains one of the bright spots for the economy.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the September increased pushed home construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.42 million homes and apartments after a 6.7% drop in August.

Applications for building permits, a good sign of future activity, rose an even stronger 5.2% to 1.55 million units.

After a plunge in the spring due to pandemic-related lockdowns, housing has staged a solid rebound as demand for homes with more space has grown and mortgage-rates have stayed at ultra-low levels.