US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years KATHY GANNON, Associated Press July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 1:20 a.m.
1 of4 A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. Rahmat Gul/AP
2 of4 The flag of the United States flies over Bagram Air Base, in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. Rahmat Gul/AP
3 of4 An Afghan Army soldier walks at the gate of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. Rahmat Gul/AP
4 of4 FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file photo a wall surrounds Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. Rahmat Gul/AP
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — After nearly 20 years, the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two U.S. officials said Friday.
The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety, they said on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to release it to the media.