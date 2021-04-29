US economy accelerated at a robust 6.4% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Powered by consumers, the U.S. economy grew at a brisk 6.4% annual rate last quarter — a show of strength fueled by government aid and declining viral cases that could drive further gains as the nation rebounds with unusual speed from the pandemic recession.
The nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — accelerated in the January-March quarter from a 4.3% annual gain in the last quarter of 2020, the government said Thursday. Growth in the current April-June period is expected to be faster still: Some economists say it could reach a 10% annual pace or more, driven by a surge in people traveling, shopping, dining out and otherwise resuming their spending habits.