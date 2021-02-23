US drug agents: Drug seizures surged in Nebraska in 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The seizure of illegal drugs in Nebraska surged last year, according to federal drug agents for the state, and officials warned that methamphetamine and the powerful painkiller fentanyl remained dangerous threats in the state.

Authorities in Nebraska seized 421 pounds (191 kilograms) of meth last year — a jump of 68% from the year before, the Omaha field division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said Tuesday in a news release. Officials also seized 4,644 pounds (2,106.5 kilograms) of marijuana, six times the amount seized the year prior.