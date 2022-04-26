US decides to limit leasing in Alaska petroleum reserve

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department has issued a decision to limit roughly half the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska to oil and gas leasing. The decision rolls back an approach taken by the prior Trump administration, and it drew criticism from Alaska's U.S. senators.
The decision signed by Laura Daniel-Davis, principal deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals management, was dated Monday. It was released following a recent visit to the state by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.