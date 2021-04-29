US appeals court listens to Tennessee abortion ban arguments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday quizzed the defense presented by Tennessee's attorneys of the state's sweeping abortion ban, focusing particular attention on how prohibiting the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy would not be a considered an unfair burden.
“Something like 80% of women have abortions after the time when normally a heartbeat is able to be detected,” said Judge Karen Nelson Moore during Thursday's hearing. “If something like 80% of women can’t get abortions because a heartbeat has been detected, yet they want an abortion, why isn’t that a substantial obstacle to them having an abortion?”