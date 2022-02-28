US and 10 other countries condemn North Korea missile launch EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press Feb. 28, 2022
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in a meeting of ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 26, 2022. North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, Feb. 27, its neighbors said, in a resumption of weapons tests that came as the United States and its allies are focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and 10 other countries condemned North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch as “unlawful and destabilizing” and urged the U.N. Security Council to condemn it as well because it violates multiple council resolutions.
In a joint statement, the 11 nations urged the 193 U.N. member nations to implement all Security Council resolutions that obligate North Korea to abandon its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs and implement all U.N. sanctions.
