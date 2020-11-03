US-House-All, 2nd Add,400
0 of 433 precincts - 0 percent
Shane Bolling, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Diana DeGette, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Paul Fiorino, Uty 0 - 0 percent
Jan Kok, AVP 0 - 0 percent
Kyle Furey, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 606 precincts - 0 percent
Joe Neguse, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Charlie Winn, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Thom Atkinson, Lib 0 - 0 percent
Gary Swing, Uty 0 - 0 percent
0 of 484 precincts - 0 percent -Open
Lauren Boebert, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Diane Mitsch Bush, Dem 0 - 0 percent
John Keil, Lib 0 - 0 percent
Critter Milton, Uty 0 - 0 percent
0 of 531 precincts - 0 percent
Ike McCorkle, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Ken Buck, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Bruce Griffith, Lib 0 - 0 percent
Laura Ireland, Uty 0 - 0 percent
0 of 351 precincts - 0 percent
Doug Lamborn, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Jillian Freeland, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Ed Duffett, Lib 0 - 0 percent
Rebecca Keltie, Uty 0 - 0 percent
Marcus Murphy, Una 0 - 0 percent
0 of 474 precincts - 0 percent
Steve House, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Jason Crow, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Jaimie Kulikowski, Uty 0 - 0 percent
Norm Olsen, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 397 precincts - 0 percent
Charles Stockham, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Ed Perlmutter, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
David Olszta, Uty 0 - 0 percent
Ken Biles, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 135 precincts - 0 percent
John Larson, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Mary Fay, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Thomas McCormick, Grn 0 - 0 percent
0 of 145 precincts - 0 percent
Joe Courtney, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Justin Anderson, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Daniel Reale, Lib 0 - 0 percent
Cassandra Martineau, Grn 0 - 0 percent
0 of 171 precincts - 0 percent
Rosa DeLauro, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Margaret Streicker, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Justin Paglino, Grn 0 - 0 percent
0 of 121 precincts - 0 percent
Jim Himes, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Jonathan Riddle, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Brian Merlen, IP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 154 precincts - 0 percent
Jahana Hayes, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
David Sullivan, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Bruce Walczak, IP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 435 precincts - 0 percent
Lisa Rochester, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Lee Murphy, GOP 0 - 0 percent
David Rogers, Lib 0 - 0 percent
Catherine Purcell, IPD 0 - 0 percent
0 of 200 precincts - 0 percent
Phil Ehr, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Matt Gaetz, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Albert Oram, NPA 0 - 0 percent
Neal Dunn, GOP (i) Uncontested
0 of 218 precincts - 0 percent -Open
Adam Christensen, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Kat Cammack, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 183 precincts - 0 percent
Donna Deegan, Dem 0 - 0 percent
John Rutherford, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 273 precincts - 0 percent
Al Lawson, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Gary Adler, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 186 precincts - 0 percent
Clint Curtis, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Michael Waltz, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 154 precincts - 0 percent
Stephanie Murphy, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Leo Valentin, GOP 0 - 0 percent
William Garlington, NPA 0 - 0 percent
0 of 212 precincts - 0 percent
Jim Kennedy, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Bill Posey, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 211 precincts - 0 percent
Darren Soto, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
William Olson, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 144 precincts - 0 percent
Val Demings, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Vennia Francois, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 197 precincts - 0 percent
Dana Cottrell, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Daniel Webster, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 179 precincts - 0 percent
Kimberly Walker, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Gus Bilirakis, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 241 precincts - 0 percent
Charlie Crist, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Anna Luna, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 209 precincts - 0 percent
Kathy Castor, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Christine Quinn, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 194 precincts - 0 percent -Open
Alan Cohn, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Scott Franklin, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 186 precincts - 0 percent
Margaret Good, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Vern Buchanan, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 235 precincts - 0 percent
Allen Ellison, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Greg Steube, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Theodore Murray, NPA 0 - 0 percent
0 of 346 precincts - 0 percent
Pam Keith, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Brian Mast, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
K.W. Miller, NPA 0 - 0 percent
0 of 147 precincts - 0 percent -Open
Cindy Banyai, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Byron Donalds, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 297 precincts - 0 percent
Alcee Hastings, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Greg Musselwhite, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 411 precincts - 0 percent
Lois Frankel, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Laura Loomer, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Charleston Malkemus, NPA 0 - 0 percent
0 of 271 precincts - 0 percent
Ted Deutch, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
James Pruden, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 233 precincts - 0 percent
Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Carla Spalding, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 272 precincts - 0 percent
Frederica Wilson, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Lavern Spicer, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Christine Olivo, NPA 0 - 0 percent
Mario Diaz-Balart, GOP (i) Uncontested
0 of 248 precincts - 0 percent
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Carlos Gimenez, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 248 precincts - 0 percent
Donna Shalala, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Maria Elvira Salazar, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 226 precincts - 0 percent
Joyce Griggs, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Buddy Carter, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 213 precincts - 0 percent
Sanford Bishop, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Don Cole, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 184 precincts - 0 percent
Val Almonord, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Drew Ferguson, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 169 precincts - 0 percent
Hank Johnson, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Johsie Ezammudeen, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 269 precincts - 0 percent -Open
Nikema Williams, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Angela Stanton-King, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 204 precincts - 0 percent
Lucy McBath, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Karen Handel, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 127 precincts - 0 percent -Open
Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Rich McCormick, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 207 precincts - 0 percent
Lindsay Holliday, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Austin Scott, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 166 precincts - 0 percent -Open
Devin Pandy, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Andrew Clyde, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 200 precincts - 0 percent
Tabitha Johnson-Green, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Jody Hice, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 147 precincts - 0 percent
Dana Barrett, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Barry Loudermilk, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 242 precincts - 0 percent
Liz Johnson, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Rick Allen, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 187 precincts - 0 percent
David Scott, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Becky Hites, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 154 precincts - 0 percent -Open
Kevin Van Ausdal, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Marjorie Greene, GOP 0 - 0 percent