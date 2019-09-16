US Fish & Wildlife issues advisories for lamprey treatments

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is issuing water quality advisories ahead of sea lamprey control activities in Lake Champlain tributaries in Vermont and New York.

The first of six lampricide treatments will be held Sept. 17 in the Lewis Creek in Ferrisburgh. They will be held on different dates through Oct. 23 on the Hoisington Brook in Westport, New York.

Technicians apply chemicals to the waterways to control sea lamprey that prey on fish in Lake Champlain. The treatments are credited with helping to improve the health of the populations of landlocked salmon and lake trout in Lake Champlain.

When the advisories are in effect, the water in the affected area should not be used for drinking, domestic use, fishing, swimming, irrigation or livestock watering.