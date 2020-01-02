US Coast Guard rescues ill cruise ship passenger in Pacific

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 68-year-old woman with symptoms of a stroke was hoisted from a cruise ship off Baja California and flown to a hospital in San Diego, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The cruise ship Viking Sun was about 225 miles (362 kilometers) south of San Diego when the crew requested assistance Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard dispatched a C-27 Spartan airplane from Sacramento and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from San Diego with a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department paramedic added to the crew.

The helicopter crew lowered a rescuer and a basket to the deck of the cruise ship and hoisted the patient aboard.

The Coast Guard said she was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital where she was reported to be in stable condition.