US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

A U.S. flag flies on a U.S. consulate car, with the backdrop of buildings in the Lujiazui financial district, outside a hotel where U.S. trade negotiators are staying, in Shanghai Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

SHANGHAI (AP) — U.S. and Chinese negotiators have resumed talks aimed at ending a tariff war over trade and technology amid scant expectations for progress.

This week's meeting is the first since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to resume negotiations that broke down in May.

Economists say the truce is fragile and quick breakthroughs are unlikely because the two sides still face the same disagreements, with no indication either government is ready to offer major concessions.

The dispute over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology has battered exporters on both sides and disrupted trade in goods from soybeans to medical equipment.