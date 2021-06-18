US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden DAVID CRARY, AP National Writer June 18, 2021 Updated: June 18, 2021 1:45 p.m.
In this image taken from video, Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, addresses the body's virtual assembly on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via AP)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington. When U.S. Catholic bishops hold their next national meeting in June 2021, they'll be deciding whether to send a tougher-than-ever message to President Joe Biden and other Catholic politicians: Don't partake of Communion if you persist in public advocacy of abortion rights.
In this photo taken from video, Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Ind., head of the doctrine committee for the U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops, addresses the body's virtual assembly regarding a formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the church on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via AP)
In this photo taken from video, Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington rejects a motion to draft a formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the church during the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' virtual assembly on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Wilton has made clear that Biden is welcome to receive Communion at churches in the archdiocese. (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via AP)
In this image taken from video, the Rev. Salvatore Cordileone, archbishop of San Francisco, rejects an agenda motion during the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' virtual assembly on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via AP)
In this photo taken from video, Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego, opposes the drafting of a formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the church during the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' virtual assembly on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Washington. McElroy felt the bishops' conference would suffer "destructive consequences" if the document targeted Catholic politicians. (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via AP)
In this image taken from video, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops president and Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles confers with staff to alert the next speaker during their virtual assembly on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.(United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via AP)
U.S. Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a “teaching document” that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights.
The result of the vote — 168 in favor and 55 against — was announced Friday near the end of a three-day meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that was held virtually.