US Attorney Lydon approved to be federal judge in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon to be a federal judge in South Carolina.

Lydon was named to her new post in a 76-13 vote. She was nominated in September to become a U.S. District Court judge by President Donald Trump.

Lydon. 57, has been the top federal prosecutor in South Carolina since May 2018. She was the first woman appointed by the president to become a U.S. Attorney in the state.

When her judicial appointment is finalized, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick will become the interim U.S. Attorney in South Carolina until a new top prosecutor can be appointed and approved.

Lydon is a graduate of Clemson University and the University of South Carolina law school. She spent time as an assistant U.S. attorney and in private practice before Trump nominated her to be U.S. Attorney in South Carolina.