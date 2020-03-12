UPDATE - Trumbull schools cancel SATs, eye optional online learning

UPDATE 9:37 a.m. — The Trumbull Library Board of Directors has called an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. tonight. The sole item on the agenda is a discussion to grant the library director authority to make temporary policy changes in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

MARCH 12 UPDATE —The SAT administration scheduled for March 14 has been canceled, according to the Trumbull Board of Education. The schools also have canceled all incoming kindergarten orientations. Other activities may be canceled at the discretion of the school’s principal.

The parent-teacher conferences, originally planned to be held by telephone, will not take place due to insufficient phone capacity across the schools. Parents who have scheduled a conference with their child’s teacher will be contacted electronically. The planned early closing schedules will be followed.

Previously scheduled visitors and volunteers will be allowed to come to the schools. Parent and Placement Team (PPT) meetings will continue as scheduled.

Parents were requested to complete an online survey to assess the ability of their students to access online learning opportunities. These online learning opportunities are intended to be supplemental and optional, and not a replacement for class days.

Parents also are encouraged to talk with their children about their coronavirus concerns. The National Association of School Psychologists has tips on talking to children about it here.

All details are subject to change. Previous updates posted below.

MARCH 11 — The Trumbull Board of Education has canceled all field trips through the end of the month as part of ongoing efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The schools also are looking into loaning electronic devices to students with limited internet access in the event that online instruction becomes necssary, and Parent-teacher conferences, which were scheduled for March 12 and March 19, will be conducted via telephone rather than in person to minimize person-to-person contact and traffic in the schools. All of this information is according to a statement posted on the school website March 11.

The announcement, jointly signed by the Board of Education and interim Supt. Ralph Iassogna, detailed a series of measures the schools were taking in response to the expected outbreak of coronavirus in Connecticut. Other measures include stepped-up building sanitation and online learning.

The statement directed parents to contact teachers, building principals and Assistant Superintendent Jonathan Budd with questions.

“All field trips between March 11 & March 31 have been canceled to ensure the safety of our students and our staff,” the statement read. “Field trips approved for after March 31 continue to be evaluated on a daily basis by the Assistant Superintendent with input from building administrators and lead teachers. For each canceled trip where necessary, the lead teachers and administrators will work to achieve the greatest refund possible for parents/students.”

The schools also are developing optional learning opportunities based on grade level. These are expected to be posted on the school system’s website March 12. All parents will be surveyed March 11 to determine individual student’s ability to access these opportunities from home.

“Parents in need of devices will be loaned devices from (the school system). At the present time, these opportunities are optional supplemental enrichment learning, and not replacements for instructional days of school per guidelines of the Connecticut State Department of Education.”

The statement noted that all winter sports seasons had ended, and all state championship tournaments had been canceled by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC). Additional cancellations of after-school activities and other after-hours use of the buildings will be announced on the school system website.

The statement concluded, “Thank you for your support with a multi-faceted and evolving situation. In this type of situation, details are subject to change. Updates will be posted in this location at least daily until further notice.”

Aside from the schools, Trumbull officials are encouraging residents to observe “social distancing” protocols in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a March 10 update on the town’s website, First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said the town is continuing to monitor the situation and that public safety and medical personnel had prepared a response plan. Tesoro also asked residents to take proactive steps such as avoiding mass gatherings of more than 100 people.

“In the near future, the town will be issuing further information on cancellation or postponement of town events that are considered mass gatherings in order to protect the health and safety of our residents,” Tesoro wrote.

Tesoro also asked that town employees and the public observe basic social practices including social distancing.

“Social distancing means you maintain a greater than normal distance between yourself and others,” Tesoro said. “Six feet is ideal, while three feet is recommended as a minimal distance.”

In addition, Tesoro noted the presence of hand sanitizing stations at entrances to Town Hall and asked the public to use them when entering the building, and to wash their hands frequently, particularly before eating and after coughing sneezing or nose-blowing.

“If you are ill, please delay visiting town buildings until your symptoms go away, and contact your medical provider,” she said.

Town officials are in continuous conversation with state and local officials and would keep the public updated, she said.

“The Town of Trumbull will continue to meet with Emergency Management, Health Department and other town officials to gather feedback from staff, community partners, and stakeholders to improve plans and ensure the continuity of town services,” Tesoro wrote. “We are committed to protecting the safety and health of all Trumbull residents and will continue to work diligently to provide essential town services.”