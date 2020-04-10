UPDATE — Five Trumbull residents have died from coronavirus

TRUMBULL — The number of residents who have been confirmed with COVID-19 has increased to 97, and there have been five deaths, according to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

In her most recent telephone update, Tesoro laid out revised timeline for the town’s 2020-21 municipal budget, and informed residents that they now face fines and trespassing penalities for violating the town’s park closures and other restrictions on public gathering

“For those who are not respecting the closures and restrictions throughout town we have instituted trespassing fines and other penalties,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that we need to resort to fining our residents who do not take this situation seriously. We are left with no other choice.”

Residents who need to leave home for any reason, including grocery shopping, are again urged to practice strict social distancing, avoid gatherings of any kind, and wear a face covering and mask if they have them, she said.

“Please do not host any events, such as parties and dinners that involve interacting with people that are outside your household,” she said.

In accordance with Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order on municipal tax relief, Tesoro said the Town Council will convene a special meeting to approve a tax relief program. The council could vote to allow residents to defer their tax payments up to 90 days, reduce the interest on late tax payments, or both.

The Board of Finance will hold an online public hearing on the 2020-21 budget April 14 at 7 p.m. Residents can join the meeting via Zoom or join by telephone at 929-205-6099. The webinar ID is 807 564 329 and the password is 343455.

Residents can email comments to all the Board of Finance members at lmchugh@trumbullct.gov.

The Board of Finance budget vote is Monday, April 20.

Residents struggling to purchase food or who can’t get to the store should contact Social Services at 203-452-5136. Information on all town services and assistance is also available here.

Donations of food and monetary contributions are needed at the Food Pantry. Information on donating is available here or call 203-452-5136.

Tesoro acknowledged the holidays this week were hard on families due to self-quarantine rules.

“I hope all of our fellow citizens find comfort with their families,” she said. “Please stay safe, stay well and stay home.”