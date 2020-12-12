UNC Wilmington hold virtual commencement for Class of 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The graduating class of 2020 at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington is being recognized Saturday in a first-ever virtual commencement made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school said graduates from May, August and December will be recognized in two separate ceremonies which will be livestreamed through the school’s homepage and its commencement website. The ceremony for May graduates begins at 9:30 a.m., and the August and December ceremonies are set for 1 p.m., the school said.