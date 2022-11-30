UN votes to press countries to stop terrorists getting nukes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep pressing all countries to implement a resolution aimed at keeping nuclear, chemical and biological weapons out of the hands of terrorists, black marketeers and others.
The council resolution approved by a 15-0 vote extends the mandate of the committee monitoring implementation of the 2004 resolution on the threat of “non-state actors” obtaining or trafficking weapons of mass destruction for 10 years until Nov. 30, 2032. It also continues support for the committee's group of experts.