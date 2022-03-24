UN blames Russia for Ukraine humanitarian crisis, urges aid EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 11:53 a.m.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a resolution blaming Russia for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urging an immediate cease-fire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival.
The vote Thursday on the resolution was 140-5 with only Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea joining Russia in opposing the measure. There were 38 abstentions, including China.
