UN rights experts concerned over India's changes in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — U.N. human rights experts have urged India to ensure that the rights of people in Kashmir are safeguarded after New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomous status and imposed a slew of administrative changes through new laws.
Two experts for the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement that the changes “could curtail the previous level of political participation of Muslims and other minorities” and expressed concerns about demographic changes in the region.