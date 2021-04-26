UN faces tough task to get Cyprus peace talks restarted MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 3:36 a.m.
1 of5 A Greek Cypriot protestor waves a banner, during a peace protest in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Guterres will host an informal gathering of the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders in Geneva, as well as the foreign ministers of ethnically split Cyprus' ‘guarantors’ - Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain - in hopes of getting the two sides to embark on a fresh round of formal reunification talks. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A couple stand inside Paphos gate with the barrels on the top, used from Cyprus' military at an abandoned military guard post in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, April 24, 2021. United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres is to host in Geneva between April 27-29 an informal gathering of the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders in the hope of prompting new reunification talks. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Greek Cypriots protestors hold a banner for peace as they march between the Turkish occupied area and the Geek Cypriots south, inside the U.N buffer zone during a peace protest in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, April 24, 2021. United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres will host an informal gathering of the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders as well as the foreign ministers of ethnically split Cyprus' ‘guarantors’ - Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain in Geneva - in hopes of getting the two sides to embark on a fresh round of formal reunification talks. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 U.N Peacekeepers stand on a guard post in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, April 24, 2021. United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres will host an informal gathering of the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders as well as the foreign ministers of ethnically split Cyprus' ‘guarantors’ - Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain in Geneva - in hopes of getting the two sides to embark on a fresh round of formal reunification talks. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 A U.N Peacekeeper walks by the Venice wall at Paphos gate, with the Turkish occupied area in the background with Turkish, left, and Turkish Cypriot breakaway flags, in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, April 24, 2021. United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres will host an informal gathering of the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders as well as the foreign ministers of ethnically split Cyprus' ‘guarantors’ - Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain in Geneva - in hopes of getting the two sides to embark on a fresh round of formal reunification talks. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Normally, trying to get the two sides on ethnically divided Cyprus to sit down for yet another round of talks is preceded by plenty of well-wishing and messages of hope that perhaps this time a peace deal will be worked out.
This week it’s different — quite different. The mood is dour even before the two sides agree to sit down for real talks because they no longer seem to share the same vision of how a final peace deal should take shape.
Written By
MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS