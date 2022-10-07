UN experts: Egypt hinders civil society role in COP27

CAIRO (AP) — A group of United Nations-appointed experts on Friday criticized the Egyptian government for imposing a wave of restrictions that jeopardize the “safety and full participation” of individuals and organizations wishing to attend the international climate summit in the Arab country next month.
Egypt’s poor human rights record has come under renewed international scrutiny ahead of its hosting of the global COP27 summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Since taking office in 2013, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s government has relentlessly silenced dissenters and clamped down on independent organizations through mass arrests, detentions and prison sentences, among other restrictions.